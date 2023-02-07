Creative Planning Purchases New Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UI. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 115.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34,535 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 18.2% during the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 147.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at $3,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 0.7 %

UI stock opened at $286.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.30. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.15 and a twelve month high of $350.63.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $498.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.92 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 19.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

