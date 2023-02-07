Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 4,644 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

MMSI stock opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $76.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.59.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

