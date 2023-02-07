Creative Planning Raises Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens Corning Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.93.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $99.61 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

