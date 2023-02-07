Creative Planning Raises Stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 118.3% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $116.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.41. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $87.92 and a 1 year high of $153.06.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

