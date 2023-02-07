Creative Planning Sells 12,289 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,289 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Hawaiian to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of HA stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $567.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.90.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 55.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,894.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,686 shares in the company, valued at $405,894.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,496.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,340 shares of company stock worth $269,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

