Creative Planning Sells 17,335 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,335 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 8X8 by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in 8X8 by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Stock Performance

EGHT opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

8X8 Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGHT shares. Wedbush started coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on 8X8 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

