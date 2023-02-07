Creative Planning Sells 17,335 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,335 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 8X8 by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in 8X8 by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.
8X8 Stock Performance
EGHT opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.
