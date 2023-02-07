Creative Planning Sells 1,912 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PEY opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

