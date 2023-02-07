Creative Planning Sells 3,229 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

