Creative Planning Sells 4,632 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Creative Planning lessened its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 367,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 182,038 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 154,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 34,805 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares during the period.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24.

