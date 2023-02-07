Creative Planning Sells 917 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Upstart were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Upstart by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.40 and a beta of 1.57. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. Upstart had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $60,224.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,809.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $60,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,693 shares of company stock valued at $694,148. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

