Creative Planning Takes $241,000 Position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

RLMD opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $123.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLMD. Oppenheimer raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa purchased 55,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $116,025.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,024 shares in the company, valued at $302,450.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

Featured Articles

