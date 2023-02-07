Creative Planning Takes $244,000 Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,660,000 after buying an additional 132,717 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after buying an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,351,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,043,000 after buying an additional 204,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

In related news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $109,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $109,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,104 shares of company stock valued at $13,584,666. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

