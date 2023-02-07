Creative Planning Takes Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1,022.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 201,411 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESE opened at $99.74 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $101.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.42.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

