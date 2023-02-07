Credit Suisse Group (CS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CS opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CS. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

About Credit Suisse Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 333,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

