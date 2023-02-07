Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth $38,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,804,000 after acquiring an additional 999,195 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 951,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,025,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,823,000 after acquiring an additional 701,654 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.36. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $23.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

