DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DHT were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 26.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth $141,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth $90,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 130.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 525,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of DHT stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.78 and a beta of -0.09. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHT had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.