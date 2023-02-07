Diane M. Sullivan Sells 1,500 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Caleres Stock Down 5.8 %

CAL stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.75. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.94 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAL. CL King cut their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 956.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Caleres by 40.1% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres in the second quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Caleres in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Further Reading

