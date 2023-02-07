Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Position Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 49.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 132.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $91.65 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.10 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $35,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $35,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,533,122. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diodes from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Diodes Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.