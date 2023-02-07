Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 4,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Darrell Thomas acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $97.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.25. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $119.04.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

