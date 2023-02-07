Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.98. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97.

Insider Activity at Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

