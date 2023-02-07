Edward S. Lampert Sells 120,462 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,517,821.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,079,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,002,178.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $548.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 82.97%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.
