Edward S. Lampert Sells 120,462 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,517,821.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,079,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,002,178.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $548.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 82.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 70,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,895,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 220,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 126,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

