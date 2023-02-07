Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Elastic were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth $347,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 37.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,240,000 after acquiring an additional 843,403 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $50,252,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $38,901,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $30,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE ESTC opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Elastic from $77.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at $441,977,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading

