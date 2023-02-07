Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

EA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.26.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $112.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,400 shares of company stock worth $4,242,210 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

