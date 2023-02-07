Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health stock opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.25. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

