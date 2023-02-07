Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $107.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.35. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Exponent’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

