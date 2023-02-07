Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,935 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after purchasing an additional 210,257 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 72.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $70,955.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,657,647.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $151,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,895,891 shares in the company, valued at $328,282,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $70,955.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,657,647.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPRO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.19. Expro Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

