Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $68.93 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 498,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $68,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.97. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

