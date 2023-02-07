First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.97. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.49.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

