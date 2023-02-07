First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.62%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $178,193.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,062.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $178,193.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,062.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,563,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,352 shares of company stock worth $1,606,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.