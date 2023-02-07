First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,431 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

BLFS stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.86. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 67.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $162,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,395.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $162,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,395.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $477,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,715.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,234. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

