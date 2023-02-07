First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,694 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

