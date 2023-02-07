First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 125,426 Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 125,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 13.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 7.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 16,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $61,721.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,835 shares in the company, valued at $558,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 9,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $37,356.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,148 shares in the company, valued at $633,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Salaets sold 16,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $61,721.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,966 shares of company stock worth $112,750 over the last 90 days. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rimini Street stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

