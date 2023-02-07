First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.88. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

