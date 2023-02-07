First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,955 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,540,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,119,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 932,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,462,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $96.13.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.19 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

