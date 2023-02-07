First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 233 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.9 %

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $115.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $119.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

