First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,458 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 705,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $1,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLKB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -99.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $70.98.

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.