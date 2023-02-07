First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,805 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after buying an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 1,965.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 444,100 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 236.5% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 475,554 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 334,220 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 21.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,207,444 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,152,000 after acquiring an additional 216,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $122,720,000 after acquiring an additional 159,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

