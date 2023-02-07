First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth $81,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 561.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TimkenSteel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel Stock Down 3.9 %

TimkenSteel Profile

NYSE TMST opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $882.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.71. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $26.23.

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.