First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Abiomed by 130.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Abiomed by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Abiomed by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 5.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 2,507.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD stock opened at $381.02 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $381.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.60.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

