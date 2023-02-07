First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 37,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $124.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.93. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

