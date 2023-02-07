First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.52. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

In other news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares in the company, valued at $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

