First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after buying an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $299.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.85.

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

