First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 35,091 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.16. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $126.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $345.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.17 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

