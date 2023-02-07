First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,293,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $145.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $97.61 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

