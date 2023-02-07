First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $77.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.