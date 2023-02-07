First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $77.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.
