First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,679,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,597,000 after purchasing an additional 865,901 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 196,717 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 260,858 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 212,499 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 104,606 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

