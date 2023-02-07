First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $536,000 Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,530 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

