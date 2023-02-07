First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $563,000 Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vericel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 458,219 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Vericel by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 820,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 166,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 760,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,151,000 after acquiring an additional 77,583 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,083,517.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vericel Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCEL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -78.46 and a beta of 1.72. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $43.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Profile

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Stories

