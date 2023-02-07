First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $573,000 Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 633.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter.

ANF opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,039.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

