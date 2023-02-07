First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $584,000 Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 253.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in WSFS Financial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

WSFS Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $54.04.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,000.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Articles

